Goldkist Road in Dunwoody will now be known as Campus Way.

The Dunwoody City Council approved the street name change at its June 13 meeting. The item was in the council’s consent agenda, but was first introduced to the council at a May 23 meeting.

The former Goldkist Road is located off of Perimeter Center Parkway and serves as an entryway to three developments, according to Senior Planner Madalyn Smith. One of those developments is the city’s new Campus 244 development, located at 244 Perimeter Center Parkway.

“Overall, the purpose of this street name change is to align the street name with the branding for the new Campus 244 redevelopment,” Smith said.

Campus 244 is a nearly 13-acre project redeveloping the former Gold Kist Headquarters. The mixed-use development is expected to include office space, retail, and a 145-key Element Hotel.

According to Smith, no properties have addresses affiliated with Goldkist Road, so no one would be required to change their address. A city spokesperson said it would take about six weeks to update roadway signage.