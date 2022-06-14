A preliminary rendering shows the mass of the proposed Fuqua development at Boulevard and Highland Avenue in Old Fourth Ward. (Courtesy Urbanize Atlanta)

Fuqua Development has presented plans to neighborhood groups for an eight-story mixed-use development at the busy corner of Boulevard and Highland Avenue in Old Fourth Ward.

According to Urbanize Atlanta, the development would mostly front on Highland Avenue and sit on the property currently home to Desperate Housewares and a single-family home.

Currently, the plan calls for 301 apartments, 53,000 square feet of retail space, and 4,000 square feet of restaurant space.

The location’s zoning allows for 591 parking spaces, but Fuqua plans to request a variance for 723 spaces.

The project would also back up directly to the popular Freedom Barkway dog park, which will remain. The entrance to the dog park, Howl Street, would also be maintained but will be spanned by the apartments or retail above.