Keisha Lance Bottoms

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been named a senior advisor to President Joe Biden.

Axios reports that Bottoms will take over for the departing Cedric L. Richmond as the director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

Bottoms told Axios that she plans to do “more listening than anything,” and that “it’s important that people feel their voices are reflected and their voices are heard.”

Biden had considered Bottoms as a possible vice-presidential running mate before choosing Kamala Harris. The president also reportedly offered Bottoms the role of ambassador to the Bahamas, but she declined the offer.

He went on nominate Bottoms to serve on the Democratic National Committee as vice-chair of civic engagement and voter protection.