A group of Sandy Springs community leaders and residents have planned the city’s first Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 19.

The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. at City Springs at 1 Galambos Way.

Juneteenth or “Freedom Day” is an annual holiday that commemorates the end of slavery after the Civil War. Local residents created the Sandy Springs’ Juneteenth Celebration Committee this year to recognize the growing diversity in Sandy Springs and North Fulton.

“Diversity of tradition has not always been widely accepted. We’re extremely proud to witness this community come together to celebrate a significant moment,” the committee said in a press release.

Sharon Community UMC, the first Black church in Sandy Springs, will be represented by its current pastor, Henry Bush. He and Pastor Jacquelin Ratliff of North Springs UMC will open with words of faith in the fight for freedom.

Following their remarks, performances will be given by Namari Dance Center, Djoli Kelen Inc., Southside Soul and others. There will also be live music and a daddy-and-daughter dance competition. Food trucks are scheduled during the event.“This is our Independence Day, a day worthy of celebrating Black culture, Black business, Black community, and of course, our Black fathers,” the committee said.