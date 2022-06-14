A map shows the Trolley Trail in red. (Courtesy PATH Foundation)

A multi-use trail to connect East Atlanta neighborhoods to the Atlanta Beltline is set to start construction next month and is expected to take about a year to complete.

A start date of July 11 has been set to start building the Eastside Trolley Trail, according to Urbanize Atlanta. The 10-foot-wide multi-use trail is planned to eventually connect Edgewood, Kirkwood and Reynoldstown to the Eastside Trail of the Atlanta Beltline. Construction of the trail would begin at Walthall Street and Arkwright Place and end at Woodbine and Wade avenues near Kirkwood’s Gilliam Park, according to city documents.

The city partnered with the PATH Foundation in 2016 to come up with preliminary plans for a linear park and multi-use trail that would follow along Atlanta’s historic trolley line that connects to Decatur. The PATH Foundation completed portions of the trolley trail around Gilliam and Coan parks before the 1996 Olympics.

Excellere Construction was awarded the bid to build the trail with a price tag of just under $2 million, according to city documents.