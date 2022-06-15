The Atlanta Police Department is investigating six different shooting incidents that have taken place over the last 48 hours. The gun violence left three dead and others wounded, according to reports.

The latest incident occurred this morning just after 3 a.m on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard at Inman Street in southwest Atlanta. A woman had multiple gunshot wounds and reported to officers that she had been driving on Abernathy and stopped at an intersection when two unknown suspects approached her vehicle and began shooting.

The victim fled and stopped at a gas station on Windsor Street to call for help. The victim was in stable condition and the investigation is ongoing.

Five more shootings

APD said a suspect was in custody for a shooting that happened in Woodruff Park on Wednesday morning around 2:15 a.m. Officers from Georgia State University Campus Police detained a suspicious person – Michael Lee, 34 – who has since been charged with murder and other charges. The unnamed victim died of his wounds at Grady Hospital.

Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning, APD officers responded to a report of a person shot at 160 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE. At the scene, officers found an adult male inside the business with multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses advised they heard several gunshots and then saw the wounded victim walk into the store. The victim was taken to the hospital and the investigation is continuing.

On Tuesday, June 14, at around 11:55 p.m., officers responded to the area of 400 17th St. NW on a report of shots being fired. Other officers responded to Grady Memorial Hospital on a report of a person shot who had been transported. At the hospital the victim told officers he had been with a group of friends in the area when someone started shooting and he was wounded. The victim was in stable condition and the investigation is ongoing.

Also on Tuesday at around 9:37 p.m., Atlanta police were dispatched to 467 Thomasville Blvd. SE on a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers located a male laying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. The male was transported to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators with the APD Homicide Unit are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

On Monday, June 13, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a person shot call at 14 Marietta St. NW. Upon their arrival, they located an unresponsive male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male was transported to the hospital, however despite life-saving measures, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Officers were able to detain one male in relation to the shooting and homicide investigators will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

These incidents follow Sunday night’s fatal shooting outside the emergency room at Grady Hospital that left one dead and another wounded after a family dispute.