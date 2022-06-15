A rendering of Morty’s Meat & Supply, planned for Dunwoody. (Dash Hospitality Concepts)

A new restaurant featuring smoked meats is expected to open in late fall at the Dunwoody Village shopping center.

Called Morty’s Meat & Supply, the restaurant will be a “modern take on the meat and three,” according to an announcement. It will feature smoked meats, sides and a sauce station, along with grab-and-go options and weekly specials.

Morty’s Meat & Supply will be part of a new entertainment complex from Dash Hospitality Concepts, joining Bar(n) and the Funwoody Food Truck.

“We are excited to open our North ‘meats’ South concept to the Dunwoody neighborhood, bringing a wide variety from our smoker and kitchen,” said David Abes, owner of Dash Hospitality. “It’s not just meat smoked to perfection, but also seafood, veggies, and lots of healthy sides and salads from local farmers.”