If you’re looking for a Juneteenth celebration in Atlanta this weekend there are many to choose from. The new federal holiday, which will be observed on Monday, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and Black culture.

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival

The official Juneteenth Celebration kicks off Friday, June 17, at Centennial Olympic Park and continues through Sunday with music, food, vendors, and more. The annual parade will be held Saturday, June 18, at noon starting at Liberty Plaza across from the Capital and move up Decatur/Marietta Street before turning into Centennial Park.

Juneteenth Shabbat

The Atlanta Jews of Color Council, Kol HaPanim, and Bend the Arc’s Atlanta chapter are co-hosting a Juneteenth Shabbat service centering the voices of Jews of Color on Friday, June 17, 7 p.m. at The Distillery of Modern Art, 2197 Irvindale Drive. Find out more at ajocc.org.

Beauté Noir Festival

This event featuring music, fashion, and food will take place Saturday, June 18, is Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark on the Atlanta BeltLine. The music line-up includes Goodie Mob, DJ Toni K, Kid Saiyan, Jai’len Mosey, Gritz & Jelly Butter and Memphis Suede. A runway fashion show will feature Tristan Blake women’s ready to wear and couture designer, Reco Chapple designer of House of Chapple, and Alani Taylor who counts Beyonce and more amongst clientele. Chef Shawn Osbey will curate elevated picnic baskets with a three course meal and wine bottle pairing. There will be a selection of Black-owned businesses purveying jewelry, clothing, feminine care and more. Tickets are available here.

Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony

The induction ceremony and Juneteenth celebration will be held at The Home Depot Backyard adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, June 18, from 5 to 11 p.m. This year’s inductees include Angela Bassett, Steve Harvey, Patti LaBelle, Donnie McClurkin, Charlie Wilson, Bob Marley, and Prince. Get tickets and more information here.

The Big Homecoming

Students and alumni from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBUC) around the country will converge on Saturday, June 18 for various events culminating in a concert at Lakewood Amphitheater. The show will feature a DJ set by Jermaine Dupri, Jeezy, Lil Duval, LeCrae, Pastor Troy, and Montell Jordan, and 702. Get tickets and more information at this link.

Atlanta History Center

The Buckhead museum will host a Juneteenth “Jubilee on the Lawn” on Sunday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will highlight Black history and future in Atlanta, including politics and business in the decades since the Civil War, foodways, music, art, and more. Guests can also enjoy a party on Swan Lawn complete with music, games, food, and drinks starting at noon. Registration is recommended but not required. The program is free and appropriate for all ages. For more information or to register, visit atlantahistorycenter.com.

Arrested Development will be holding at three-day Juneteenth residency at City Winery.

Arrested Development’s Juneteenth Celebration

Grammy award-winning band Arrested Development will hold its Juneteenth Celebration at City Winery Atlanta. The celebration will feature their greatest hits and the release of their new album ‘For the FKN Love,’ live in a three-night residency on June 19, 20 and 21. Doors will open at 6:30pm each night, and the show will start at 8 p.m. Tickets are available here

National Center for Civil and Human Rights

The Center will celebrate Juneteenth with a weekend of programming for the entire family Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19. The Center will also launch its first new exhibit of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Voice to the Voiceless Gallery in over two years featuring A Legacy of Creative Protest: King & Youth Activism on Saturday, June 18. All activities are included in the price of general admission. Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets online, in advance. A list of programming is below and on The Center’s website at civilandhumanrights.org/juneteenth.

Big Bethel AME

The historic church at 220 Auburn Ave. will host “Social Action Sunday” on June 19 at 10 a.m. featuring guest speaker Sen. Jon Ossoff. The event is part of the church’s “Men’s Emphasis Month” with topics of concern including reproductive healthcare rights, gun control and voting rights.