The annual Kids Summer Movie Club returned to the Springs Cinema & Taphouse in Sandy Springs with seven children’s films remaining.

The movies will be presented at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday through Aug. 3. Admission is free with suggested donations of $1, $3 or $5. These donations will benefit CURE Childhood Cancer.

The Springs Cinema & Taphouse hosts the Kids Summer Movie Club on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings through Aug. 3. (Special)

Films include “Curious George” on June 21 and 22; “The Secret Life of Pets” on June 28 and 29; “Sing 2” on July 5 and 6; “The Land Before Time” on July 12 and 13; “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax” on July 19 and 20; “The Tale of Despereaux” on July 26 and 27; and “Despicable Me 3” on Aug. 2 and 3.

Visit the website to reserve your seats and make a donation.

Springs Cinema & Taphouse is a 5920 Roswell Road in the Parkside Shops shopping center.

Ponsell Luxury Real Estate Group is sponsoring the Kids Summer Movie Club. Contact Angie Ponsell or Shannon Parkerson at PonsellLuxury.com.