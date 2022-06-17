Algebra Blessett

R&B singer and Atlanta native Algebra Blessett is set to host WABE’s MixTape Live Festival featuring local entrants in NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert contest. The event is set for June 26 at Monday Night Garage. We caught up with Algebra to talk about her own music, favorite Atlanta spots, and to listen to her excellent Atlanta-centric In the Mix playlist.

You’re hosting WABE’s MixTape Live Festival featuring Atlanta’s entrants for the NPR Tiny Desk contest. What are you excited to hear? Will we hear you sing, too?



I’m excited to hear new voices and new music from all of these stunning artists, including Andy Z6, Amelia, Feel Jas, Josh Waters, and Dead Cassettes. Do you mean like “do re mi fa so la ti do” ? I can’t make any promises.

You’ve released two Billboard charting albums and you’ve got a new duet – a fantastic cover of The Winans’ “Heaven” – with Anthony David, who is a frequent collaborator. Can we expect that duets album anytime soon?



That expectation is nice! We have a blast working together, so you never know.

Now that you’ve established your career as a musician, what would you tell your younger self who wasn’t sure music was what she wanted to do?

Oh, man, I feel I’m still establishing [laughs]. I’d say, ”Do what makes you feel good then find more of what makes you feel good and do it until it makes you feel your best but only if it STILL makes you feel good.

You’re a native of Atlanta, so we’re curious to know your favorite go-to spots for dinner, entertainment, shopping, or just hanging out to relax?

Atlanta is all about phases. It can go from getting a room at the Georgia Terrace after seeing a show at the Fox Theatre to waking around Little Five Points shopping for trinkets. I go to Grant Park often – that’s my favorite park to just be. My stomach loves Twisted Soul Cookhouse, Tom, Dick & Hank, and Eight Sushi – yummm!

What song or album is on repeat right now when you’re in the car or getting ready for a gig?

I have a playlist and I labeled it “Easy.”