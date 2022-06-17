Calaveritas will be serving up their vegan Mexican dishes like these birria tacos all weekend at various venues around the city.



You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

This week we are highlighting events which have vegan options.

For vegans, the West End is truly the Best End as it is the area where much of the vegan activity happens. @heapsatl offers a vegan version of New Zealand style meat pies at @boggssocial on Friday and Sunday; check his site for other locations and days he is offering his pies all over town. If you are looking for vegan Mexican including birria, this Friday you will find @calaveritasatl at the @thewindow.food which is where you will also find @carrotdogatl on Saturday with a huge variety of hot dog styles in vegan (carrot) form. And right next door, on Saturday and Sunday you’ll find @wonderfultastingfood slinging their vegan fast food at the @metatl.

Outside the West End, vegans will be happy to know that this week @vivsvegankitchen kicks off her residency at @qommunityeav in East Atlanta Village with lunch on Wednesdays through Fridays and with lunch/dinner on Saturdays. In OTP, you can find Calaveritas in Marietta at @atlantahardcider and on Sunday in Stone Mountain at @outrunbrewingco. And it may be a hike to the South, but Veganish food truck park seems to be in full force in Jonesboro now with events almost every Friday through Sunday.

And though they are not on the calendar this week, be on the lookout for @vegetopiacart and @7suns_2moons who are often popping up around town.

Happy (vegan) underground dining this weekend!

Weekend Schedule for Vegan Pop-Ups and Trucks

FRIDAY

EAV: @vivsvegankitchen

11am – 3pm | @qommunityeav

West End: @heapsatl (New Zealand style pies)

5pm | @boggssocial

Adair Park: @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican)

6pm – 9pm | @thewindow.food

Jonesboro: VeganishAtl

7pm – 12PM | @atlfoodtruckpark



SATURDAY

EAV: @vivsvegankitchen

12pm – 8pm | @qommunityeav

Adair Park: @carrotdogatl (Vegan Fast Food)

12pm – 4pm | @thewindow.food

Marietta: @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican)

1pm – 7pm | @atlantahardcider

Jonesboro: VeganishAtl

1pm – 9pm | @atlfoodtruckpark

Adair Park: @wonderfultastingfood Vegan Fast Food

1pm – 6pm | @metatl



SUNDAY

Stone Mountain: @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican)

1pm – 7pm | @outrunbrewingco

Jonesboro: VeganishAtl

1pm – 8pm | @atlfoodtruckpark

Adair Park: @wonderfultastingfood Vegan Fast Food

2pm – 6pm | MET Atlanta

West End: @heapsatl (New Zealand style pies)

5pm | @boggssocial