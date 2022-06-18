The High Point Civic Association has awarded scholarships to two Riverwood International Charter School students: Ameera Mourad and David Soriano.

Donations from the High Point Civic Association board and its members resulted in $3,000 scholarships for each of the students for their first year of college.

Celebrating the HPCA scholarship award were, from left, Riverwood Counselor Antonio Grissom, Riverwood Principal Kindra Smith, scholarship winners Ameera Mourad and David Soriana, HPCA board member and school liaison Lindsay Mullen, and Riverwood Counselor Jonathan Altidor. (Submitted)

Mourad plans to attend Georgia Tech, and Soriano will enroll at Georgia State University.

The High Point Civic Association is a non-profit organization of Sandy Springs residents who live south of I-285 and east of Roswell Road. Its purpose is to promote the common good and general welfare of the residents of the High Point neighborhood, according to the HPCCA website.