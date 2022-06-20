The two suspects being sought in the shooting of two people at Peachtree Center Station on June 14.

MARTA Police continue to search for two suspects wanted for shooting two people on board a southbound train at Peachtree Center Station on June 14 at 11:19 p.m.

“We are asking the public to assist us with bringing these suspects into custody,” said MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher. “MARTA has an extensive network of cameras throughout the system and our officers have a near perfect record of apprehending suspects. We will work with the public and neighboring jurisdictions to hold these suspects accountable and seek justice for the victims.”

MARTA released images of the two suspects, which can be seen above.

Two victims suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to Grady Hospital for treatment. They have since been released.

Anyone with information related to the identities of the suspects should contact MARTA Police at (404) 848-4911. You can remain anonymous.