The Highlander bar and grill in Midtown Promenade will close tonight after 30 years in business. The owners made the surprise announcement on social media this afternoon.

See more

The local institution – a favorite hangout spot after movies at Midtown Art Cinema, known for its bingo, karaoke and trivia nights, and even open for Thanksgiving dinner – opened in 1992. The owners cited “unforeseen circumstances and hardships” as the reason behind the sudden closure.

The Highlander’s pub grub menu earned it a national reputation, with “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” featuring the bar for its jerk chili recipe.

Unconfirmed postings on social media suggest that The Highlander will be replaced by local sports bar chain Bench Warmers.