The Highlander bar and grill in Midtown Promenade will close tonight after 30 years in business. The owners made the surprise announcement on social media this afternoon.
The local institution – a favorite hangout spot after movies at Midtown Art Cinema, known for its bingo, karaoke and trivia nights, and even open for Thanksgiving dinner – opened in 1992. The owners cited “unforeseen circumstances and hardships” as the reason behind the sudden closure.
The Highlander’s pub grub menu earned it a national reputation, with “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” featuring the bar for its jerk chili recipe.
Unconfirmed postings on social media suggest that The Highlander will be replaced by local sports bar chain Bench Warmers.