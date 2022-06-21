Dunwoody has relocated a local art exhibit that violated a city code.

The city unveiled the exhibit, called the Storefront Art Exhibit, in late May. The exhibit includes 10 art pieces from Dunwoody High School students and was originally located in the windows of different businesses in Dunwoody Village.

On June 17, a local twitter account called Dunwoody Community tweeted that several of the art pieces violated city code and had to be removed. City spokesperson Jennifer Boettcher confirmed that the city did receive a complaint about the size of the art relative to the size of the windows and have removed the 10 art pieces.

According to the city’s code, “painted signs, decals or other signs located directly inside or on the window and/or door of the ground floor of a commercial use” are only exempt from permit requirements if they use “less than 30% of the area of a windowpane.”

“We determined the exhibit conflicts with the existing code,” Boettcher said. “As a result, the ten pieces have been relocated. Plans are underway to find new ways to display this temporary exhibit in the Dunwoody Village.”

Boettcher said the city hopes to have the art relocated by Wednesday or Thursday this week, and will have more specifics about where the art will be located at that time. She said in some cases, the city might be able to keep the art in the original business by putting the work on an easel set at least five feet back from the business window. According to the city’s code, a sign more than five feet away from the inside surface of a window facing the outside would not count towards the allotment of total permitted window signage.