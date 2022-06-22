The Marsh Creek Rain Garden near City Springs will become home to five sculptures that were part of the 2022 ArtSS in the Open sculpture competition.

Sandy Springs City Council approved spending $48,600 for the sculptures during its June 21 meeting using funds set aside in the city’s 2022 budget for the purchases.

“Art Sandy Springs has been a valuable partner to the city as we work to enrich public art in the city,” City Manager Eden Freeman said. “They have successfully run this program for a number of years and that’s resulted in the placement of permanent sculptures at the Sandy Springs Library.”

The nonprofit organization also was a critical partner in the creation of the Abernathy Greenway and the Playable Art Park, she said.

Comma by Lee Badger. Medium: Steel and ferro concrete / Kinetic. $8,500. Comma is an abstract kinetic sculpture presenting a broad disk-like spiral that rotates on a cylindrical base. It is meant to be touched and turned, allowing viewers to interact with curving shapes and shadows. (Submitted)

The five sculptures were on the lawn at City Green prior to the purchase.

In response to a question from Councilmember Melody Kelley, Freeman said the sculptures are kept together for a stronger impact.

An interpretive note will be placed with each sculpture to help visitors understand the meanings the artists had for their sculptures.

Councilmember Jody Reichel asked Freeman if the city had plans for mediums other than sculpture, such as paintings.

“We started with doing some paintings highlighting local painters, artists in the lobby,” Mayor Rusty Paul said. “And with the pandemic we stopped.”

He said he thinks it’s time the city returns to that practice.

Freeman said that is on staff’s list of projects for the coming fiscal year.

Walking Watcher Carrying the Children by Jim Collins. Medium: Aluminum and Powder Coated Steel $11,000. Collins’ sculpture style has been characterized by the use of silhouettes of people and animals constructed of stainless steel, aluminum and other metals. (Submitted)

One Arch by Rollin Karg. Medium: Iron, blown glass, and steel. $2,350. “Searching for a different way to present my glass, I began making metal stands, which over time increased in size and I began to build large sculpture for public art.”

Windstone by Bob Turan. Medium: Stainless Steel, Aluminum and Granite. $18,250. Inspired by geometry and fascinated by balance, as a former filmmaker, Turan learned the power of motion and the delight of surprise. (Submitted)