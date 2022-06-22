The Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center announced Kansas and Christopher Cross will be headliners for its 2022-2023 season.

“Neranenah Presents: Michael Feinstein Performs the American Jewish Songbook” also will perform in Byers Theatre during the season.

Christopher Cross will perform on Aug. 12 in the Byers Theatre at the Performing Arts Center at City Springs. (Submitted)

First up is Cross, a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and composer. He will perform on Friday, Aug. 12 in Byers Theatre. His top Billboard chart songs include “Sailing,” “Ride Like the Wind,” “Never Be the Same,” and “Arthur’s Theme.”

Tickets are $55, $65 and $75. A $200 VIP package, which includes a premium ticket and exclusive Christopher Cross merchandise, is available for a limited time.

Kansas will take the Byers Theatre stage on Friday, Sept. 30. Kansas classics such as “Carry on Wayward Son,” “Dust in the Wind,” “Point of Know Return,” “Song for America,” and “Hold On” will be on the song list for the night. Tickets are $55, $75 and $95.

Kansas will perform in Sandy Springs on Sept. 30. (EMily Butler Photography)

On Feb. 23, 2023, “Neranenah Presents: Michael Feinstein Performs the American Jewish Songbook” will perform in Byers Theatre. This performance was rescheduled from January 2022.

Feinstein’s career over the last three decades has brought the music of the Great American Songbook to the world. He is a five-time Grammy Award nominee whose PBS TV specials also were nominated for Emmys. Tickets are $44, $59 and $74.

Michael Feinstein’s performance originally scheduled early this year was rescheduled to Feb. 23, 2023. (Submitted)

More shows, including a Studio Series, will be announced as they are confirmed.

Tickets for City Springs members are on sale now. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 30 at noon. Tickets are available at citysprings.com or 770-206-2022.

Ticket prices do not include service fees and facility fees.