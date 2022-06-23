A logistics company, a staffing agency and a Mexican restaurant have signed onto Dunwoody’s new Campus 244 project.

Transportation Insight, Insight Global and CT Cantina & Taqueria are coming to the nearly 13-acre mixed-development project, according to a press release.

Transportation Insight, a logistics company, has signed a long-term lease for 174,400 square feet, and Insight Global, a staffing agency, has signed a long-term lease for 133,700 square feet. CT Cantina & Taqueria is planning to open a restaurant that will spill out onto the project’s central greenspace.

“As Central Perimeter continues to be a major point of interest for companies expanding across the Southeast, we wanted to introduce a dynamic, accessible environment that employees want to come to each day,” said Phil Mays, principal at RocaPoint Partners – one of the project developers – in the press release. “Campus 244 is a cool, adaptive-reuse project in a sea of glass and steel buildings in Central Perimeter. We’ve coupled an interesting building with the amenities employees want today, and we’re already seeing the success through large tenant commitments.”

Both Insight Global and Transportation Insight will be located in the development’s 400,000-square-foot office building and are set to open in 2023, according to the release.

Transportation Insight will house roughly 1,200 jobs in its new space. According to Atlanta Business Chronicle, Campus 244 will become the new headquarters for the company now based in Charlotte, N.C.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this development,” said Ken Beyer, CEO of Transportation Insight Holding Company in the press release. “As we continue our rapid growth, it is also the perfect home for us to attract new talent.”

Insight Global is headquartered in Atlanta and will expand further into the region with the lease at Campus 244.

“We are excited because this new space is a chance for us to further expand and reimagine how we deliver better training to our people in a competitive new world,” said Bert Bean, CEO of Insight Global, in the press release.

CT Cantina & Taqueria is the first restaurant tenant signed on for Campus 244. According to the press release, the entire project is over 80% leased, with only some restaurant space and two office spaces left to lease.