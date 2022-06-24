Bryan Furman of B’s Cracklin BBQ fame will be joined by a whole host of premier chefs at Stolen Goods’ Sunday Cookout at Westside Motor Lounge.



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 141 (and counting) underground dining events with 62 ITP and 79 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

This week there’s no central theme to the underground dining weekend round up, but there is indeed plenty to do.

There are a few foodie centric festivals happening of note. We at @punkfoodie.atl are holding a little Punk Foodie Fest at @scofflawbeer (on MacArthur) on Saturday with 8 pop-up chefs slinging a wide variety of dishes including Reuben okonomiyaki, Filipino sous vide pork belly, Cubanos with Coca-Cola glazed ham and a chicken noodle soup melt among many other options. On Sunday, @biteofkorea is hosting O4W Mini Food Fest with @fidelasstreetkitchen (Latin), @coffynpyes (savory pies) and @gorditasatl (Mexican). This is the last Mini Food Fest for BOK as they are ‘graduating’ with their brick & mortar spot opening in Tucker later this summer (yay!), though the festival is expected to be continued by others in the near future.

Also on Sunday, @stolengoodsatl Collective is having a Sunday Cookout (ticketed) at new event space @westside_motor_lounge with a whole host of impressive chefs appearing including @bryanfurmanbbq, @chefscotleyinnis and James Beard Award finalist @cafeclaudia.atl. This event is definitely worth checking out.

Looking for late night snacks coming from deep inside Southeast Asia? @sosofedatl is serving up Lao cuisine in Little 5 (pick up only) until 3AM on Friday and Saturday night while @eatmorekhmer has you covered for Khmer until 2AM if you are willing to make the trek to Jonesboro.

And here are some pre-orders you should take under consideration:

Order dumplings from @soupbelly_atl by 11:30AM on Friday for Saturday pickup.

Order matcha black sesame s’more cookie sandwiches or gourmet rice krispie treats from @kaisubakehouse on Friday for weekend pickup.

Order BBQ from @secretpintbbq by June 28 th for July 4 th pickup

for July 4 pickup Order Hot Spicy Vietnamese Fried Chicken & banh mi family meal with lots of fixins from @juniper_cafe by June 30th for July 3rd pick up.

Finally, donate to @flavorforward.atl for a chance to win one of 40 or so foodie prizes from chefs and restaurants like Kamayan, Secret Pint, The Lawrence and Soup Belly. It’s great food for a great cause. 100% of money raised will be used to buy ingredients for chefs to prep meals which will be delivered to Free99Fridge community fridges. See here to see all the prizes.

The deets for this weekend:

FRIDAY

Jonesboro: Eat More Khmer (Khmer street food)

2:00pm – 12:00am | @eatmorekhmer

Oakhurst: Gweilo Dumplings @gweilodumplings

3:00pm – 9:00pm | @sceptrebeer

West End: Heaps (meat pies, fish & chips & comfort) & Roger’s Rice Bowls @heapsatl

5:00pm | @boggssocial

EAV: Ruki’s Kitchen (Ethiopian) @rukiskitchenatl

6:00pm – 9:30pm |@qommunityeav

SATURDAY

Avondale Estates: Secret Pint BBQ @secretpintbbq

All day | @littlecottagebrewery

Oakhurst: Gweilo Dumplings @gweilodumplings

12:00pm – 9:00pm | @sceptrebeer

EAV: Viv’s Vegan Kitchen (vegan) @vivsvegankitchen

12:00pm – 9:00pm | @qommunityeav

West Midtown: Punk Foodie Fest with lots of chefs

12:00pm | @scofflawbeer

@scofflawbeer

Avondale Estates: Leftie Lee’s (globally inspired baked goods & sandwiches) @leftielees

1:00pm – 7:00pm | @littlecottagebrewery

BuHi: KAMAYAN ATLANTA (Filipino) (Ticketed)

1:00pm | @kamayan_atl

Jonesboro: Eat More Khmer (Khmer street food)

2:00pm – 12:00am | @eatmorekhmer

EAV: Ruki’s Kitchen (Ethiopian) @rukiskitchenatl

6:00pm – 9:30pm | @qommunityeav

BuHi: KAMAYAN ATLANTA (Filipino) (Ticketed)

6:00pm | @kamayan_atl

SUNDAY

O4W: Street Food Mini Festival with Bite of Korea @biteofkorea

11:00am – 3:00pm | @amanoatl

Oakhurst: Gweilo Dumplings @gweilodumplings

12:00pm – 8:00pm | @sceptrebeer

Westside: Stolen Goods Collective Sunday Cookout (Ticketed) @stolengoodsatl

5:00pm – 9:00pm | @westside_motor_lounge