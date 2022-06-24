Tickets are on sale now for the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival (AF&WF), which returns for its 11th year Sept. 15-18.

A celebration of Southern culinary culture, attendees can sample creations from an array of the finest chefs the South – from Texas through Georgia, and all the way to D.C. – with proceeds benefiting Children of Conservation’s school lunch program, providing nutrient-dense meals for children in Africa.

From June 23 to June 30, early bird tickets for the signature tasting tents start at $85 for general admission per day, which include unlimited food, wine & cocktails, alongside live chef demos presented by Publix, and interactive experiences. The $125 VIP tickets offers priority access to the tents.

After June 30, prices will increase to $99 for general admission and $150 for VIP.

Tickets for a curated selection of intimate brunches, dinners, master classes and personalized chef experiences and collaborations will be available “a-la-carte,” including those for two new signature events coming to Midtown’s latest events destination, Guardian Works.

Sliced: AF&WF’s Party by The Slice – Thursday, September 15, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sweet, savory & everything in between, because we all know the filling is the best part – introducing Sliced: the first-ever party by the slice at AF&WF! Enjoy nearly every creation served by the slice you can think of – from pizza, pie and quiche to brisket, bread and good ole chicken pot pie, there’s something for everyone to enjoy by the slice. Tickets include unlimited bites, sips & entertainment for $110 through June 30, increasing to $125 on July 1.

Cluck’d: A Chicken & Cocktail Soirée – Friday, September 16, from 7 to 10 p.m.

You can’t have a Southern food festival without the star of the show – chicken! Whether served roasted, battered, baked, barbecued, grilled, sautéed, braised or fried, prepare to indulge in a variety of the South’s best birds by 15 of the top chefs of the South paired with signature Southern cocktails. Tickets include unlimited dishes, sips & entertainment for $110 through June 30, increasing to $125 on July 1.

Additional featured restaurant and chef collaborations – honoring both the local culinary scene and the region’s – will be announced this summer.

To stay up-to-date on the latest and to purchase tickets, visit www.atlfoodandwinefestival.com and follow along at @atlfoodandwine.