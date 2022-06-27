Atlanta Police are investigating a triple shooting in Buckhead.

Atlanta Police say an argument in the parking lot of a Buckhead shopping center resulted in the fatal shooting of one person and wounding of two others, including a notable music executive. The gunman remains on the loose.

One of the victims was identified as Chaka Zulu, co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records, according to 11 Alive. The Atlanta Hawks recently recognized Chaka Zulu with a Forever 404 Honor for his mentorship of young musicians. He has worked with artists such as Ludacris, Chingy, Bobby Valentino and Young Jeezy.

The shooting happened overnight in the parking lot behind a shopping center in the 2300 block of Peachtree Road, according to WSB-TV. Names of the victims have not been released.

According to a press release, officers were called to 2293 Peachtree Road about 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. Officers found three adult males with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to an area hospital where one of them later died.

Police said the shooting was the “result of a dispute in the parking lot” but did not say if the three victims had visited any of the businesses before the gunfire rang out, according to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Anyone with information about the shooting could be eligible for rewards up to $2,000 if they call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or text information to 274637, according to police. People can also provide information at the Crime Stoppers Atlanta website. All tips can be made anonymously.

This story has been updated with information that one of the victims is Chaka Zulu.