Airbnb says it is permanently banning “disruptive parties and events” at its listings worldwide, as well as “party house” properties.

The company had put in place a temporary party ban back in August 2020, and on June 28 of this year, made it an official policy.

Airbnb says in Georgia, it has seen a 70% year-over-year drop in party reports since the ban.

The company also has anti-party measures in place for the 4th of July weekend where guests without a history of positive reviews will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings.

Party houses have become a big issue in local cities. Both Sandy Springs and Dunwoody have implemented party house bans, which prohibit commercial events in residential areas.