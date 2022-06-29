Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, center, Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum and Gov. Brian Kemp along with other officials cut the ribbon to the new Buckhead Village police precinct. The mini-precinct is located at One Buckhead Plaza, which sits at the intersection of Peachtree and West Paces Ferry roads. (Dyana Bagby)

Atlanta officials celebrated the opening of a new Atlanta Police Department precinct in Buckhead Village with a ribbon cutting on June 29.

The new precinct at One Buckhead Plaza adds a dozen police officers to the north Atlanta community as part of the city’s efforts to thwart crime.

Gov. Brian Kemp joined Mayor Andre Dickens for the ceremony and said the precinct “marks a new chapter” for Buckhead. Kemp praised local and state law enforcement agencies for working together to fight crime in Georgia’s capital city.

“I’ve said before that public safety has no political boundaries,” Kemp said. “It cuts across all political lines, whether you’re Republican, whether you’re Democrat, whether you don’t care. You want your neighborhood to be safe. You want your streets to be safe. And that’s what today is all about — fulfilling the number one duty of government by protecting its citizens.”

The new precinct was announced last fall as crime rates rose in Buckhead. The Buckhead City Committee formed denouncing the crime and their desire for Buckhead to break off from Atlanta.

Dickens said the partnerships forged between local and state law enforcement were crucial in combatting crime. The new mini-precinct benefits Buckhead, but also all of Atlanta, he said.

“We all benefit when we work together,” Dickens said. “This is just one of the public safety investments we’re making in Buckhead and across our entire city.”

Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said opening of the precinct was an “exciting day for the Atlanta Police Department.”

“Emblazoned on this precinct is the seal of the Atlanta Police Department, meaning that this community of Buckhead is protected by the Atlanta Police Department,” he said.

“This is apolitical,” Schierbaum said. “Everyone wants to enjoy their parks. Everyone wants to enjoy all of the vibrancy that is our capital city, that is the city of Atlanta.”

Major A. Mitchell, commander for Zone 2, which includes Buckhead, said the new precinct will be staffed by 12 officers and two supervisors. It will house the new Buckhead Village bicycle patrol unit and traffic unit.

As Buckhead’s population increases and more people commute to and from work, visit restaurants, stores and entertainment venues, there has been a steady uptick in traffic-related calls, Mitchell said.

“This precinct is going to give us the ability to be able to respond to those traffic-related calls along the Buckhead Village corridor quicker and faster and free up those resources so that we’re able to respond to other important law enforcement matters,” Mitchell said. “And it also gives us the ability to increase our proactive policing.”

Atlanta Police data shows crime is down 12% from last year in Zone 2, which includes Buckhead, Mitchell said.