The Brookhaven City Council has adopted a 2022 millage rate for its Special Services District (SSD), which would have certain business owners pay more in property taxes to help fund infrastructure improvements.

The council approved a millage rate of 4.0 mills for the SSD during its June 28 meeting. Possible projects that might be funded by the SSD were included in the city’s Urban Redevelopment Plan, which the council approved amidst resident pushback at a June 14 meeting.

During that June 14 meeting, City Manager Christian Sigman said the SSD project list is still a draft list and will be brought to the public for input before it is finalized. The council discussed the possible project list in greater detail at its 2022 council advance.

During the meeting, the council also set the city’s general 2022 millage rate for the year, holding steady at 2.74 mills. This millage rate has been the same since 2015.

Brookhaven also approved a “General Obligations Bond” millage rate at .55 mills. This rate is set for the city’s $40 million park bond, which passed in 2018, and is slightly down from last year’s rate of .57 mills.

Brookhaven also adopted millage rates for two special tax districts separate from the rest of the city. LaVista Park’s millage rate was approved at 3.5 mills, and the millage rate for the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta campus was approved at 6.45 mills. These are both the same rates as last year.