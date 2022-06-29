Atlanta is headed toward a bright future. After being named one of the best places to live last year, solidified as the fastest-growing metro area in the state, and with our national political influence on the rise, it’s exciting to see where the city could go, growing its local, national and global footprint.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

But success can’t be sustainable without a strong voice at the helm, and Atlanta is lucky to have a bright-eyed and driven leader in Andre Dickens.

Dickens stepped into office with clear goals in mind – the utmost being to push Atlanta’s potential the furthest it can go. By taking advantage of innovative tools, encouraging modern solutions, and stepping into a 21st century approach to leadership, residents of Atlanta have seen the city improve in a matter of months, with only brighter days on the horizon.

One of Atlanta’s budding sectors is technology, and Dickens has made clear that uplifting and promoting the tech and innovation industry within the city is of clear benefit to residents and businesses alike. His background in the industry has given him unique insight into how to capitalize on the many benefits that tech brings to our city.

As the partnership between the tech sector and the city of Atlanta has developed, we have seen an array of new opportunities at our doorsteps. The influx of jobs has promoted stronger workforce development, new avenues for mobility, and a more diverse set of opportunities for our residents.

And the influx of tech is helping our existing businesses to work more efficiently, expand their reach, and engage more effectively with customers to provide products and services. Through encouraging small and local businesses to take advantage of digital tools and services, they have become better equipped to cater to consumer needs, and the footprint of Atlanta-based businesses is spreading more quickly to the corners of Georgia and beyond.

It’s clear to Atlantans across the city that all our communities are uplifted when tech is involved. With Dickens’ leadership, there is no doubt that this successful partnership will continue to grow and flourish. While federal legislators debate over how to best support growth for our cities, they should take note of Atlanta’s success story.

It is coordination with technology companies, not the alienation and “break them up” attitude we are seeing pushed by some in Congress today, that will drive real success for every city.

As in often said, all politics is local, and it would serve our congressional leaders well, particularly Senators Ossoff and Warnock, to take a page out of Dickens’ playbook. His ability to maximize the capabilities of our technology sector are driving unprecedented growth and progress, and we should see the same support for such initiatives all the way on up through Congress. Tech is of course a hot-button policy issue in Washington D.C., and treating tech companies as partners – not enemies – will be critical.

Tech is a gateway into smarter workforces, more influential businesses, and better cities. It would be to Atlanta’s detriment to lose out on the benefits the industry provides because of short-sighted behavior from folks who aren’t seeing the on-the-ground positive impacts the exploding tech industry provides.