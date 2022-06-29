‘Watermark’ by Deanna Sirlin at the Price Gilbert Memorial Library on the Georgia Tech campus.

The windows at the entrance to the Price Gilbert Memorial Library have taken on a new hue. Or, rather, several new hues. Artist Deanna Sirlin is behind this colorful piece titled ‘Watermark,’ an installation of transparent film on glass centered on the issue of rising sea levels.

“The layered composition of the artwork was inspired by the markings on signs used to indicate water depth that often use different colors to indicate the rising water levels, which is an urgent sign of climate change,” said Sirlin.

The array of colors adorning the windows asks the viewer to not only witness the art and also serves as a reminder of the increasingly dire progression of climate change. Viewers can enjoy the piece both by looking at it, peering through it, and witnessing the effect of sunshine filtering through to illuminate the inside spaces in a vibrant glow.

Deanna Sirlin

“The transparency and color of the artwork encourages the viewer to see the immediate surroundings in a different way,” Sirlin explained. Using rich, saturated colors, the piece is eye-catching and thought-provoking. And yes, it’s also fun for selfies.

“Art can be a powerful vehicle to inspire change and action,” said Sirlin. She uses paintings, installations, and public art to present a “radical approach” to complex issues. Viewers find themselves engaged in a dialogue with Sirlin herself when taking in these unique compositions. It is not uncommon to find works that play on color, light, and the context of their place in Sirlin’s portfolio. Indeed, even the choice of location for this piece is relevant, chosen to highlight the library’s role in society as a place of knowledge, introspection, and learning.

To learn more, go to Deanna’s website or visit the library in person. And don’t forget to post it on Instagram!