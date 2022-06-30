Keon Hudson

An arrest has been made in the murder of Desmond Ramone Key, who was gunned down outside a Midtown apartment building on April 4 in what police called a “targeted robbery.”

Atlanta Police Homicide investigators identified a suspect and issued an arrest warrant for Keon Hudson, 19.

Hudson was taken into custody on June 29 in Norcross by the APD Fugitive Unit and Southeast Regional Fugitive Force. He has been charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

Key – a father, newlywed, and property investor – was shot to death outside The Dagny apartment complex on Juniper Street just before 3 a.m.

Surveillance footage showed a dark grey sedan near the building with two occupants. Police did not say if a second arrest was imminent.