Brookhaven has released a list of state and local firework restrictions ahead of the holiday weekend.

In Brookhaven, fireworks can be legally used any day from 10-10:30 a.m., and until 11:59 p.m. on July 3 and 4. Fireworks cannot be used in parks or historic districts, or within 100 yards of a gas station, refinery, electric substation, jail or prison, helipad, healthcare facilities, electric plant or water treatment plant.

The city has also provided a list of fireworks safety rules from the National Safety Council for residents who wish to use fireworks at home. Young children should not be allowed to handle fireworks, and older children should only do so under close adult supervision.

Residents should not use fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, should not hold lit fireworks in their hands, and should not light fireworks indoors.

More information on Brookhaven’s fireworks ordinance can be found on the city’s website.