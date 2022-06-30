Brookhaven plans to start construction on a new park in the Brookhaven Heights neighborhood.

At a June 28 meeting, the Brookhaven City Council approved a roughly $1.1 million contract with Tri-Scapes Inc. to build Langford Park, located on about one acre of land at 1174 Pine Grove Ave.

The council previously approved a master plan for Langford Park in April of last year. The park is named in honor of Cpl. Robert “Bob” C. Langford, who served in the Vietnam War. The city previously purchased the property for $1.35 million.

According to the park’s master plan, it is expected to include a playground, a pavilion and a memorial to Cpl. Langford.

A site plan of the amenities to be added in the city’s new Langford Park at 1174 Pine Grove Ave.

A city spokesperson said construction should start around August 1 and is expected to be completed by the spring of 2023.