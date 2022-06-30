The Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit is asking for help in identifying this suspect in a May armed robbery in Buckhead.

Atlanta Police are looking for a suspect in a an armed robbery that occurred in May at a Buckhead shopping center.

On May 10 around 12:35 p.m., officers were called to 1250 West Paces Ferry Road, the location of a Publix grocery store. It’s in the shopping center that includes OK Café.

Ansley Ghegan, a Buckhead resident, told police that she was putting groceries in the trunk of her Cadillac Escalade when a man walked “noticeably close” to her vehicle, according to an incident report. Police described the man as a Black male wearing black pants, a black hoodie and a light pink surgical mask.

According to the police report, when Ghegan got into her vehicle, the man opened the vehicle door and produced a firearm from his waist. He demanded she hand over her rings while pulling her out of the car.

“Ghegan stated she hit the ground and quickly recovered back to her feet and managed to run in the direction of Northside Pkwy,” says the police report.

The suspect fled across the parking lot toward West Paces Ferry Road. Two witnesses saw the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta. People do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

Update: A previous version of this story included a picture of a stolen ring, which was provided by the Atlanta Police Department in relation to this incident. APD later said the jewelry pictured was not from the victim involved in this incident. We removed the photo.