On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 111 (and counting) underground dining events with 59 ITP and 52 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

For the more info and updates, follow us on Instagram (Note: the weather is iffy for Saturday, so best to check the chef Instagram accounts for possible cancellations).

Check out the Iron Curtain Polish Kielbasa from Bravewojtek at Proper Hop in Roswell on Saturday. He will be joined by Gourmet Street Foods.



It’s the 4th of July weekend, so if you are hankering for some BBQ from the underground dining scene, we got ya covered. @choatebbq is in Woodstock at @truckandtap on Friday. On Saturday, you have the Texas BBQ talents of @secretpintbbq at @pontoonbrewing in Dunwoody and on the Westside you’ll find @stanssmokesignals on both Saturday and Sunday. Finally, on Sunday, @bigmackosbbq will be at @stillfirebrewing in Suwanee.

If it’s Filipino sweets that you are after, you can find @sevenfingersbakedgoods at @nom_station in Marietta on Saturday while @threelolasbakeshop will be at @97estoria in Cabbagetown on both Friday and Saturday.

Dogs? Check out @screamin_weenies_eav for impressively creative takes on dogs on Friday and Saturday in EAV at @banshee_eav (where they are most weekends). For a Polish kielbasa creation, there is no place to go but @properhoproswell in Roswell where @bravewojtek is serving up an Iron Curtain dog (and being joined by @gourmet_street_foods).

For Asian, @bamepopup has home style Vietnamese at @archesbrewing in Hapeville on Saturday while @jacks_poppin_pho has authentic Laos in Grant Park at @eventidebrewing on Sunday. For Colombian street food, check out @mannysazonatl at @roundtripbeer on Saturday.

And finally, @pats.poutine is seemingly omnipresent with the poutine. On Saturday, he’s at @eventidebrewing at Grant Park and on Sunday he’s at both @scofflawbeer in Bolton and @littlecottagebrewery in Avondale Estates.

And don’t forget to donate to Flavor Forward to support pop up chefs to cook meals for those experiencing food insecurity. See this clip from WSB-TV to learn more. You might even win some cool foodie, pop-up prizes.

The deets for this weekend:

FRIDAY

Woodstock: Choate BBQ @choatebbq

2:30PM | @truckandtap

Cabbage Town: Three Lolas Bake Shop (Filipino sweets) @threelolasbakeshop

6PM – 9PM | @97estoria

EAV: Screamin’ Weenies (hot dogs) @screamin_weenies_eav

11pm – 2am – 2 | @banshee_eav

SATURDAY

Underwood Hills: Manny Sazon Colombian Street Food @mannysazonatl

12PM – 9PM | @roundtripbeer

Cabbage Town: Three Lolas Bake Shop (Filipino sweets) @threelolasbakeshop

3PM – 6PM | @97estoria

Grant park: Pat’s Poutine @pats.poutine

1pm – 9pm | @eventidebrewing

Marietta: Seven Fingers Baked Goods (Filipino bakery) @sevenfingersbakedgoods

11am | @nom_station

Dunwoody: Secret Pint BBQ @secretpintbbq

12pm – 4pm | @pontoonbrewing

Westside: Stan’s Smoke Signals BBQ @stanssmokesignals

12pm – 7pm | Sylvan Cleaners

Roswell: Brave Wojtek (Polish) @bravewojtek

+ Gourmet Street Foods (comfort) @gourmet_street_foods

3pm | @properhoproswell

Hapeville: Ba + Mẹ. (Vietnamese) @bamepopup

4pm – 9pm | @archesbrewing

EAV: Screamin’ Weenies (hot dogs) @screamin_weenies_eav

11pm – 2am | @banshee_eav

SUNDAY

Grant park: Jack‘s Poppin’ Pho (Laos) @jacks_poppin_pho

12pm | @eventidebrewing

Bolton: Pat’s Poutine @pats.poutine

12pm – 6pm | @scofflawbeer

Westside: Stan’s Smoke Signals BBQ @stanssmokesignals

12pm – 7pm | Sylvan Cleaners

Avondale Estates: Pat’s Poutine @pats.poutine

1pm – 6pm | @littlecottagebrewery

Suwanee: Big Mackos’ BBQ @bigmackosbbq

1pm – 8pm | @stillfirebrewing