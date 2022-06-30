On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 111 (and counting) underground dining events with 59 ITP and 52 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.
For the more info and updates, follow us on Instagram (Note: the weather is iffy for Saturday, so best to check the chef Instagram accounts for possible cancellations).
It’s the 4th of July weekend, so if you are hankering for some BBQ from the underground dining scene, we got ya covered. @choatebbq is in Woodstock at @truckandtap on Friday. On Saturday, you have the Texas BBQ talents of @secretpintbbq at @pontoonbrewing in Dunwoody and on the Westside you’ll find @stanssmokesignals on both Saturday and Sunday. Finally, on Sunday, @bigmackosbbq will be at @stillfirebrewing in Suwanee.
If it’s Filipino sweets that you are after, you can find @sevenfingersbakedgoods at @nom_station in Marietta on Saturday while @threelolasbakeshop will be at @97estoria in Cabbagetown on both Friday and Saturday.
Dogs? Check out @screamin_weenies_eav for impressively creative takes on dogs on Friday and Saturday in EAV at @banshee_eav (where they are most weekends). For a Polish kielbasa creation, there is no place to go but @properhoproswell in Roswell where @bravewojtek is serving up an Iron Curtain dog (and being joined by @gourmet_street_foods).
For Asian, @bamepopup has home style Vietnamese at @archesbrewing in Hapeville on Saturday while @jacks_poppin_pho has authentic Laos in Grant Park at @eventidebrewing on Sunday. For Colombian street food, check out @mannysazonatl at @roundtripbeer on Saturday.
And finally, @pats.poutine is seemingly omnipresent with the poutine. On Saturday, he’s at @eventidebrewing at Grant Park and on Sunday he’s at both @scofflawbeer in Bolton and @littlecottagebrewery in Avondale Estates.
And don’t forget to donate to Flavor Forward to support pop up chefs to cook meals for those experiencing food insecurity. See this clip from WSB-TV to learn more. You might even win some cool foodie, pop-up prizes.
The deets for this weekend:
FRIDAY
Woodstock: Choate BBQ @choatebbq
2:30PM | @truckandtap
Cabbage Town: Three Lolas Bake Shop (Filipino sweets) @threelolasbakeshop
6PM – 9PM | @97estoria
EAV: Screamin’ Weenies (hot dogs) @screamin_weenies_eav
11pm – 2am – 2 | @banshee_eav
SATURDAY
Underwood Hills: Manny Sazon Colombian Street Food @mannysazonatl
12PM – 9PM | @roundtripbeer
Cabbage Town: Three Lolas Bake Shop (Filipino sweets) @threelolasbakeshop
3PM – 6PM | @97estoria
Grant park: Pat’s Poutine @pats.poutine
1pm – 9pm | @eventidebrewing
Marietta: Seven Fingers Baked Goods (Filipino bakery) @sevenfingersbakedgoods
11am | @nom_station
Dunwoody: Secret Pint BBQ @secretpintbbq
12pm – 4pm | @pontoonbrewing
Westside: Stan’s Smoke Signals BBQ @stanssmokesignals
12pm – 7pm | Sylvan Cleaners
Roswell: Brave Wojtek (Polish) @bravewojtek
+ Gourmet Street Foods (comfort) @gourmet_street_foods
3pm | @properhoproswell
Hapeville: Ba + Mẹ. (Vietnamese) @bamepopup
4pm – 9pm | @archesbrewing
EAV: Screamin’ Weenies (hot dogs) @screamin_weenies_eav
11pm – 2am | @banshee_eav
SUNDAY
Grant park: Jack‘s Poppin’ Pho (Laos) @jacks_poppin_pho
12pm | @eventidebrewing
Bolton: Pat’s Poutine @pats.poutine
12pm – 6pm | @scofflawbeer
Westside: Stan’s Smoke Signals BBQ @stanssmokesignals
12pm – 7pm | Sylvan Cleaners
Avondale Estates: Pat’s Poutine @pats.poutine
1pm – 6pm | @littlecottagebrewery
Suwanee: Big Mackos’ BBQ @bigmackosbbq
1pm – 8pm | @stillfirebrewing