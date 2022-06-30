Spiller Park

Developer Newport RE has announced two more tenants for its revival of historic Hotel Row as part of the South Dwntn project.

Atlanta coffeehouse Spiller Park and floral and decor shop @Twelve80 will open storefronts this fall at 233 Mitchell and 215 Mitchell, respectively.

The renovated 13,100 square-feet of glass-front retail space (plus 45,000 square-feet of creative office) will be home to grab-and-go food stores, full-service restaurants and bars, and boutique shops.

This will be Spiller Park’s fourth location in the city, founder Dale Donchey said the South Dwntn outpost would be similar to its Ponce City Market location offering small breakfast bites, occasional pop-up food vendors, and a ready to eat & drink cooler station, alongside its signature coffee. The space will be around 838 square feet.

“Last summer, we partnered with South Downtown for a pop-up in their marketing center – and we could feel the neighborhood love. That absolutely solidified the relationship for us,” said Donchey. “This will be a romantic adventure – one you want to be a part of. Coffee is the epicenter of a community, something that provides day to day connection, conversation, maybe a friend for life.”

Luxury floral art and decor boutique @Twelve80 – sharing its 1,139 square foot space with its sister shop Warren + Forrest – will specialize in flower arrangements, classes, dinner parties, and retail items like flatware and stationery.

“South Downtown is a destination with a lot of character and accessibility – perfect for a business like ours centered around community,” says owner Ronisha Arlene. “Our big dreams for this neighborhood match the passion of our small business, and I’m super excited about doing what I love the most – connecting with people.”

The historic block of Hotel Row will also include previously announced Pizza Clementine and Thirteenth Floor cocktail lounge from Atlanta-based Slater Hospitality, alongside its rooftop concepts including a modern day diner and cocktail lounge, and game bar Pins Mechanical, at neighboring 222 Mitchell Street.