Scenthound’s Northern Atlanta locations retain valuable employees by promoting from within to create upward mobility for staff and foster a positive work environment. One team member, Ananias Johnson, recently discovered his calling to keep dogs healthy and clean as he quickly rose up the ranks at Scenthound.

A solid career foundation

Johnson was introduced to the Scenthound brand by his fiancée, Serenity Carroll, who started working at the Dunwoody, Georgia, location as a Scent Tech (its version of a Bather). Scenthound provided Carroll with all of the skills and training she needed to upgrade her career to Trimmer. Seeing how Scenthound facilitated his fiancée’s career aspirations prompted Johnson to join the team in August 2021.

Johnson began working at the company as a Customer Service Representative and was quickly promoted to Assistant Scenter Manager. After just two months as an assistant manager, Johnson was tapped to be the founding manager for the franchise owner’s third unit in Tucker, which opened on June 20.

“Ananias is a textbook example of our desire to have associates develop themselves to achieve their potential,” said Bill Gray, franchise owner of three Scenthound locations in Northern Atlanta. “Every challenge Ananias faced, he pursued it vigorously and successfully. It was a no-brainer to put him in charge of our newest location in Tucker. I have no doubt that he can be even more valuable and take on more responsibility in our organization.”

Making employee development a priority helps Scenthound develop a solid leadership team. In addition to caring for dogs, the company strives to give young people the training they need to become leaders and achieve career success. Adding new locations provides new opportunities for employees to reach their potential. Gray plans to open 20 locations in the area by the end of the decade.

Scenthound helps ensure Johnson receives a good career foundation, as well as a comfortable and stable work environment. “It has become an integral part of the foundation of my life,” Johnson said. “At my previous positions, I had a job until I no longer wanted it and it suited my needs. There is so much more to the experience with Scenthound. There are true connections with others here.”

Prior to joining Scenthound in 2021, Johnson held a customer service role at T-Mobile where he was recognized as a top performer. The college graduate also spent time working a flexible, hourly position at QuikTrip, a convenience store chain.

Business and life lessons

Johnson cites the concern and attention from management as one of the primary reasons he values his career at Scenthound. The company makes it a priority to recognize its employees by offering them another level of responsibility if they are handling their current roles successfully.

“There is a lot of concern for me individually at Scenthound, and that comes from Bill and all the people I work with,” Johnson said.

As the founding manager of the Tucker location, Johnson is focusing on membership pre-sales; following up with potential customers who responded to Facebook ads and conducting other Scenthound outreach. Additional responsibilities also include handling some of the store’s finances, manning the front desk, stocking supplies, and providing high-quality customer service.

Scenthound is a wellness-centered, membership-based dog grooming business enabling dog parents to ensure their furry friends are getting the routine care they need. Pet parents can select a membership plan most appropriate for their dog and add additional services on an as-needed basis. The brand gets its name from the unique approach it takes to grooming with a focus on the five core areas of routine and preventive care for dogs, including Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth.

Scenthound’s Northern Atlanta locations include Dunwoody, Buckhead in Chastain Square and Tucker.

