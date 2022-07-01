Dunwoody’s Stage Door Theatre will put on a summer cabaret celebrating movie musicals.

The cabaret, “Stage and Screen,” will run July 16 and feature songs from popular movie musicals throughout history, according to a press release.

“This cabaret is a perfect example of the true value of what Stage Door Theatre offers to Dunwoody: a space for families and community to come together to celebrate what excites and entertains us,” said Executive Director Justin Ball in the press release.

This is Stage Door’s final performance of the season. The cabaret will feature Atlanta-based artists Molly Wiley, Carli Hardon and Charlie Thomas.

From left to right, Molly Wiley, Charlie Thomas, and Carli Hardon.

The cabaret will run twice on July 16 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students and children. Interested attendees can buy tickets at the box office by calling 770-396-1726 or purchase them online.