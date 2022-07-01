A Brookhaven bridge has been closed after engineers discovered structural issues.

Engineers with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) discovered “severe structure issues” with a bridge near 1243 W. Nancy Creek Drive during a routine inspection on Friday, according to a press release. The bridge will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic while repairs are made.

The city did not specify how long repairs might take, but updates about the bridge can be found on the city’s website.

A map showing where the bridge closure is located.

Residents who live on the west side of the bridge can access the neighborhood from Old Johnson Ferry Road. Commuters who use W. Nancy Creek Drive to travel between Ashford Dunwoody Road and Sandy Springs can take a detour via Johnson Ferry Road or I-285.