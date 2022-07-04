Crowds gathered this morning in Dunwoody for Georgia’s largest 4th of July parade. The event spanned 2.7 miles, winding down Mount Vernon Road to the Dunwoody Village and featuring local community groups and leaders. Pam Tallmadge, the former Dunwoody councilmember who organized the parade for years, served as this year’s grand marshal. Special guests included Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Amy Wenk
Amy Wenk is Editor of Reporter Newspapers. She can be reached at editor@reporternewspapers.net
