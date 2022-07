A Sandy Springs resident was shot in a home invasion early Monday morning and is recovering at a local hospital.

The Sandy Springs Police Department (SSPD) said that a home invasion occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on July 4. The incident happened at a residence off Parkside Place, located near the intersection of Roswell and Franklin roads.

The resident was shot during the incident. The SSPD said multiple offenders were involved.

Detectives are working to identify the suspects and the motive.