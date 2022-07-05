Brotherhood will perform on Sunday, July 10 at Heritage Amphitheatre as Concerts by the Springs continues.

Attendees can bring a picnic to the free concert and enjoy the music of the Doobie Brothers. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m.

Brotherhood, a Doobie Brothers tribute band, will perform at the Heritage Amphitheatre on July 10. (Submitted)

Reserved tables are sold out.

The music continues at Sandy Springs as Starship featuring Mickey Thomas will perform at City Green Live on Friday, July 15. He’ll perform the biggest hits of almost 40 years of music-making.

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas will perform at City Green in City Springs on July 15. (Submitted)

Catfish and the Bottom opens the show.

The lawn opens at 4 p.m., with the music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Reserved tables are sold out, but pre-orders for food and beverages can be made until 3 p.m. on July 12.

Just two days later Movies by Moonlight returns to the City Green as Leadership Sandy Springs brings back the popular free movie series.

The movies will be shown on a 30-foot inflatable screen. Families can picnic on the lawn, settle on their own blankets, lawn chairs or one of the campus swings.

“Grease” will open the season on Sunday, July 17. “Jungle Cruise” will be shown on Friday, Aug. 12, with “Encanto” on the screen on Friday, Aug. 26.