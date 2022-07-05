Whether you’re looking for a love story or thriller to chill out with by the pool or to gain perspective on politics or a famous author, these new books will keep you turning the page all summer long.
Sister Mother Warrior
By Vanessa Riley
A woman sold into slavery and another born free play pivotal roles in the Haitian revolution.
Don’t Cry For Me
By Daniel Black
A father on his deathbed tries to reconnect with his gay son through a series of letters that recount the tumult and tragedy that led to their estrangement.
The Emma Project
By Sonali Dev
Jane Austen’s classic “Emma” gets an Indian-American twist in Dev’s latest rom-com about a well-to-do philanthropist and a woman working to bring financial independence in South Asia.
Nightcrawling
By Leila Mottley
A young high-school dropout finds herself drawn into the world of prostitution on the streets of Oakland, CA. while trying to take care of an abandoned boy. The novel was recently selected for Oprah’s Book Club.
Flipped: How Georgia Turned Purple and Broke the Monopoly on Republican Power
By Greg Bluestein
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s political writer looks back at the bruising 2020 election and how it flipped the balance of power in a one deeply red state.
Metropolis
By BA Shapiro
Six people of various means living and working out of a storage warehouse find themselves caught up in a murder investigation when a stranger falls down an elevator shaft.
Harley Quin: Reckoning
By Rachael Allen
The first book in a trilogy of novels detailing the origin of DC Comics villain Harley Quinn during her college years and her participation in a vigilante girl gang.
Gathering Blossoms Under Fire: The Journals of Alice Walker
Edited by Valerie Boyd
The late Boyd organized 50 years of Walker’s diaries to create a portrait of the Pulitzer Prize-winning author and her development as a writer and activist.