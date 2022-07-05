Whether you’re looking for a love story or thriller to chill out with by the pool or to gain perspective on politics or a famous author, these new books will keep you turning the page all summer long.

Sister Mother Warrior

By Vanessa Riley

A woman sold into slavery and another born free play pivotal roles in the Haitian revolution.

Don’t Cry For Me

By Daniel Black

A father on his deathbed tries to reconnect with his gay son through a series of letters that recount the tumult and tragedy that led to their estrangement.

The Emma Project

By Sonali Dev

Jane Austen’s classic “Emma” gets an Indian-American twist in Dev’s latest rom-com about a well-to-do philanthropist and a woman working to bring financial independence in South Asia.

Nightcrawling

By Leila Mottley

A young high-school dropout finds herself drawn into the world of prostitution on the streets of Oakland, CA. while trying to take care of an abandoned boy. The novel was recently selected for Oprah’s Book Club.

Flipped: How Georgia Turned Purple and Broke the Monopoly on Republican Power

By Greg Bluestein

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s political writer looks back at the bruising 2020 election and how it flipped the balance of power in a one deeply red state.

Metropolis

By BA Shapiro

Six people of various means living and working out of a storage warehouse find themselves caught up in a murder investigation when a stranger falls down an elevator shaft.

Harley Quin: Reckoning

By Rachael Allen

The first book in a trilogy of novels detailing the origin of DC Comics villain Harley Quinn during her college years and her participation in a vigilante girl gang.

Gathering Blossoms Under Fire: The Journals of Alice Walker

Edited by Valerie Boyd

The late Boyd organized 50 years of Walker’s diaries to create a portrait of the Pulitzer Prize-winning author and her development as a writer and activist.