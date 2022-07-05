A storm with heavy downpours and lightning forced the cancellation of the Sandy Springs fireworks show for its Stars and Stripes celebration on July 4.

“The fireworks will be rescheduled to take place during one of the remaining City Green Live performances this year,” the city said in a Tweet.

By 9 p.m. on Independence Day, the storm had caused city officials to advise attendees to shelter in the Byers Theatre or the underground parking deck. After announcing delays to 9:45 p.m. and then 10 p.m., the show was finally canceled at 10 p.m.

More information will be shared when a date for the rescheduled fireworks show has been confirmed, according to the Tweet.