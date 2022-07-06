Atlanta Brewing Company President and CEO Alton Shields, left, with Underground Atlanta owner Shaneel Lalani on Upper Alabama Street.

Underground Atlanta owner Lalani Ventures has announced that Georgia’s first craft brewery, Atlanta Brewing Company, will relocate to the Downtown district later this year.

Atlanta Brewing Company will transform the old Atlanta Visitors Center on Upper Alabama Street into an activated indoor/outdoor taproom, brewery and restaurant.

The 8,600-square-foot space will feature ping pong tables, community events like trivia nights, and glass roll-up garage doors that will create a street-level experience for pedestrians.

In one part of the building, guests will see the experimental brewing and canning process. The other part of the building will be a taproom and “phantom restaurant” with rotating chefs every two to four weeks.

The brewery itself will be an experimental place where brewers use Atlanta Brewing Company’s barrel-age brewing techniques to test different flavors and treatments. The taproom will feature 20 beers and have pour-it-yourself taps throughout the space.

“We are disruptors in our industry and we’re all about that life in Atlanta,” said Alton Shields, President, CEO and General Manager of Atlanta Brewing Company, in a press release. “We wanted to operate in a place that’s creative and embraces Atlanta culture. What better way to represent the City of Atlanta than to move to Underground Atlanta and help bring it back to life. We are going to make this a place where Atlantans experience their most delightful moments over great beer in the heart of the city.”

“Two iconic Atlanta brands coming together in South Downtown signals a turning point for the area,” said Mary Turner, Lalani Ventures’ Leasing Manager, said in the press release. “We are carefully targeting the right concepts that support our vision to become the center of gravity for arts, culture and entertainment in Atlanta. Partnering with brands like Atlanta Brewing Company not only enhances the guest experience at Underground, but also re-engages Downtown’s massive population of students and office workers who are craving great places to hang out.”

In addition to Atlanta Brewing Company, new concepts at Underground include Fulton County’s Public Arts Future Lab, an innovative artist residency funded by Microsoft, MARTA Artbound (MARTA’s public art program), and Arts & Entertainment Atlanta; YELLE Beauty, a Black woman-owned and operated beauty concept by Yandy Smith-Harris; Dancing Crepes, a new dining concept also by Yandy Smith-Harris; dolo’s pizza company, Alyson Williams and Yusef Walker’s new restaurant serving up “New York-style, with a hint of LA and the accent of the Caribbean” pizzas; and Daiquiriville, a 2,200 square-foot indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar with karaoke, fire shows and other entertainment, owned and operated by Colombian-native Luisa Duran.

“We have been meeting with Downtown neighborhood groups and local institutions like Georgia State to incorporate their feedback into our master plan for the redevelopment,” said Shaneel Lalani, CEO of Lalani Ventures. “Our goal is to transform Underground Atlanta ahead of the 2026 World Cup, and we look forward to sharing more details about our plans soon.”