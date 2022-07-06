A new installation at Brook Run Park will serve as public art and a bike rack.

The city plans to unveil a sculpture called “Grounded Growth” at Brook Run Park on July 7 at 4:30 p.m., according to a press release. Members of the Dunwoody City Council, the Dunwoody Art Commission, and Bike Walk Dunwoody will all be present for the ceremony.

The sculpture, which was designed by Dunwoody artist Huelani Mei Fogleman, will be located near the park’s lawn and amphitheater and will serve as a bike rack.

“I am thrilled to share ‘Grounded Growth’ with our community,” said Mayor Lynn Deutsch in the press release. “This vibrant addition to our public art scene is going to be a great place to park bikes, meet up with friends and enjoy.”

Huelani Mei Fogleman with her sculpture, Grounded Growth.

Fogleman’s sculpture has three flowers that are 10-15 feet tall, their centers made of recycled bicycle wheels. Eight bike rack “leaves” surround the flowers, with room for at least two bikes each.

“As an artist and local resident, I understand the importance of increasing public art in our community,“ said Fogleman in the release. “This sculpture reflects the welcoming diversity our city offers, while being a true depiction of the constant growth and motion Dunwoody encompasses.”