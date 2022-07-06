The new Sweetgreen location in Dunwoody. (Photos courtesy of Sweetgreen)

Sweetgreen, a new fast-casual restaurant that serves salads and grain bowls, will open in Dunwoody this week.

The restaurant will launch at the Ashford Lane project near Perimeter Mall on Thursday, July 7, according to a spokesperson. It will occupy more than 2,500 square feet at 123 Perimeter Center West, Suite 400.

The new location will feature a series of posters from local digital illustrator and muralist Neka King, which are inspired by the changing seasons and Atlanta’s agricultural history.

Some of the restaurant’s summer menu items include a peach and goat cheese salad, summer teriyaki bowl with roasted okra and sweet onions, and pesto summer veggies.

Sweetgreen, a Los Angeles-based chain, has quickly expanded in Atlanta. It now has locations at Ponce City Market, Lenox Square in Buckhead, Colony Square in Midtown, and Star Metals District in West Midtown.