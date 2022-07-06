The Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks Department will host bird-watching activities on July 16 and 18 at Morgan Falls Overlook Park in partnership with Georgia Audubon.

The free Bird Walk at 8 a.m. on July 16 will take participants to several habitats including mudflats, lake, river, woodland and field. The walk will involve possibly wet grass, stairs, gently sloped pavement and unpaved trails. A scope and loaner binoculars will be available

The Best Nest program will be held at the park at 9 a.m. on July 18, enabling attendees to investigate the nesting cycle, from making a nest to keeping the babies fed. Participants will see different types of nests and learn about the obstacles birds face to raise their young. Participants will learn how they can help nest birds in their backyard. The cost is $10.

Interested participants are asked to register at least three days in advance.