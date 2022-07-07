Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Thursday announced a $40 million plan to upgrade Concourse D at the world’s busiest airport.

The project, being funded through the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure spending bill Congress passed last fall, will widen and modernize the terminal.

Improvements will include expanded waiting areas, larger restrooms, an expanded central concourse corridor and better access for passengers with disabilities.

“Concourse D, for more than four decades, has played an integral role in allowing [Hartsfield-Jackson] to retain its status as a vital cog in the aviation system,” said Balram Bheodari, the airport’s general manager.

“It is now time for an upgrade, and this grant will provide the funding necessary to begin the project that will shape [the airport] for the next four decades.”

“Hartsfield-Jackson is the busiest and most efficient airport in the world, and we need to invest in its infrastructure for continued growth and leadership of the commercial aviation industry,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens added.

“This grant will create good-paying jobs as we widen Concourse D to bring the 40-year-old structure up to the level of the airport’s six other concourses.”

The project is expected to create more than 500 construction jobs.

The federal infrastructure spending legislation included about $619 million for Georgia’s airports.

