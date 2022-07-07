Druid Hills

The Atlanta Preservation Center is hosting summer walking tours of some of the city’s most historic spaces and places.

The tours kick off July 9 at 10 a.m. with “Shutze, Olmsted and More: A Walking Tour of Druid Hills.” View elegant homes of diverse architectural styles created by notable architects such as Neel Reid, W.T. Downing, and Philip Shutze in a lush park-like setting of curving streets and mature plantings created by Frederick Law Olmsted. The tour will be held again on Aug. 6 at 10 a.m.

On July 10 & 24 and Aug. 7 & 21 at 2 p.m., “Atlanta’s First Planned Suburb: A Walking Tour of Inman Park” will trace the history of the circa-1889 neighborhood and its elegant homes built by Coca-Cola magnates Asa Candler and Ernest Woodruff and the Grand Dames of Edgewood Avenue.

Inman Park

On July 11 and Aug. 22 at 10 a.m., get an inside look at the historic L.P. Grant Mansion in Grant Park, which is now the headquarters of the Atlanta Preservation Center. The house served as a hospital during the Civil War, is the birthplace of golf legend Bobby Jones, and was owned by Margaret Mitchell.

The summer tours stay in Grant Park on July 16 at 9 a.m. for visitors to learn about the park’s trees and some of its historic and architectural highlights, including the Lion Bridge and the Milledge and Erskine fountains, all recently restored by the Grant Park Conservancy.

Also on July 16, there will be a 10 a.m. “Discover Ponce de Leon” walking tour of the colorful corridor, which is home to Ponce City Market.

Ponce Condos

Get a peek inside Atlanta’s very first high-rise apartment building, Ponce Condominiums, on July 17 at 1 p.m. with a guided tour and lecture about the Midtown gem.

The “Georgia Capitol Faces and Places Tour” on July 21 at 2 p.m. will focus on portraits and sculptures that represent the state’s history, government, and lore.

“Flatirons, Gargoyles & Early Atlanta: Historic Downtown Atlanta Tour” is July 22 and Aug. 19 at noon to learn about the city’s first skyscrapers and how this early business district developed through efforts of the businessmen, architects, and prominent families of the 19th and 20th centuries.

More tours not to miss:

“Jewel of the Fairlie-Poplar District: Tour the Healey Building” – July 23 and Aug. 27 at 11 a.m.

“Where History Is Buried: Westview Cemetery Guided Tour” – July 23 at 2 p.m.

“Atlanta’s Oldest Public Park: A Walking Tour of Grant Park” – Aug. 6 at 10 a.m.

“From Railroads to the BeltLine: A Tour of Reynoldstown” – Aug 20 at 9:30 a.m.

“Explore DeKalb-Peachtree Airport” – Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.

Sign up and get more information for all the summer walking tours at this link.