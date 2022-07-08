Renderings of the renovated Chops Lobster Bar. (Buckhead Life Restaurant Group)

Chops Lobster Bar plans to reopen this fall after a fire closed the upscale Buckhead restaurant in January.

“We have expanded our dining room and bar seating, including a beautiful patio and private room,” Niko Karatassos, president of parent company Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, said in a statement. “Throughout Chops Lobster Bar and The Club we have upgraded with new finishes and furniture. Chops will reopen better than ever this fall. The team is back, and we look forward to serving you soon.”

A permit had been filed on April 14 to restore and remodel the restaurant on West Paces Ferry Road, with an estimated cost of almost $1.9 million.

In January, a fire started inside a hood vent at the restaurant and was serious enough that firefighters had to call a second alarm to extinguish it.