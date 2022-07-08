A rendering of planned enhancements to the 10th Street Park at the corner of Peachtree and 10th Streets. Construction kicks off later this month.

Midtown’s 10th Street Temporary Park is getting an upgrade, including a small dog park, climbing structure, and an area for games.

According to Midtown Alliance, the upgrades to the park at the corner of 10th and Peachtree are being made possible with assistance from the Dewberry Foundation and Midtown Improvement District.

The park will be redesigned into three outdoor “rooms,” including one for games like ping pong and cornhole, one with a climbable structure for kids, and one with a fenced dog park.

Sculptural seating complete with color-changing LED lighting will also be installed in the middle room of the park. Designed by Fabio Novembre for Vondom, the set comes in separate pieces that fit together like a ribbon, creating both functional seating and a glowing sculpture that will light the structure at night.

“We have all seen that functional outdoor spaces have taken on increased importance over the last two years,” said Midtown Alliance President and CEO Kevin Green. “And these spaces will be even more important as Midtown continues to come back to full strength.”

Look for more public art from Midtown Heart of the Arts Studio Residents in the form of a new mural by Jasmine Nicole Williams on the building wall at the north end of the park. Plans are underway for Williams to begin painting later this month.

Midtown Alliance also worked with Lord Aeck Sargent on updates to the park. The contractor is Ruppert Landscape and the project is scheduled to commence in July 2022. Stay tuned for more details about the 10th Street Park enhancements here.