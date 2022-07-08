Rangers will assist budding young anglers and provide fishing supplies at the Chattahoochee National River Recreation Area events. (Oleksandr Pidvalnyi/Pexels.com)

Kids can learn the basics of fishing using cane poles with the guidance of a park ranger during July at Island Ford Pond or Sibley Pond in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

Kids and adults accompanying them can enjoy fishing on Mondays at the Island Ford Pond and each Saturday and Sunday at Sibley Pond through July 31. The program starts at 9 a.m. with staff available to provide supplies and instruction until 11 a.m.

“This program is a great way for families to get outdoors to enjoy a summer morning, experience fishing, and learn about the pond animals within their natural habitat,” said Ann Honious, superintendent of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. “Fishing is a wonderful way to bring families together to enjoy one of the park’s terrific recreational opportunities.”

Island Ford Pond is located within the Island Ford Unit (8800 Roberts Drive in Sandy Springs). The parking for Sibley Pond is available at the Sope Creek entrance of the Cochran Shoals Unit (3726 Paper Mill Road in Marietta). Each pond is a short walk downhill from the parking area. The programs will be held at accessible fishing docks.

Anyone over 16 years of age must have a Georgia Fishing License. Children under 16 do not need a fishing license but they must be accompanied by an adult.

These programs are free to the public, but participants are required to pay the park’s daily entrance fee or have an annual park pass.