Let me start off by establishing that aging is not easy. There are so many challenges as we get older. Big challenges.

Our risk of disease goes up as we age. Our bodies and minds are changing in ways that can be confusing and terrifying. And it can be daunting be on a fixed income after years of financial options. If you think about it, it’s scary just to get out of bed.

Even with all these challenges, studies have shown that older adults are less likely to experience depression than younger adults. How can that be?

Older adults have a lifetime of experiences that have made us survivors. We’ve seen fads come and go, we’ve made new friends and lost some, and we have learned coping mechanisms that a person in their 20s just can’t understand. In short, we’ve got some skills.

But seniors do develop mental health issues and we need to look at what they are going through. Because as a group we are less likely to seek out help if we’re struggling.

Mental health includes our emotional, psychological and social well-being. Some of the most prevalent mental health issues include mood disorders like depression, anxiety disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder. And most mental health conditions are treatable.

I recently spoke to Franklin Abbott, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, who treats patients in the Decatur area. “Most of the seniors who reach out to me are retired or working part-time. Many are dealing with anxiety and depression as a result of physical challenges, concerns about the future and the grief of loss.”

Image of Franklin Abbott by Bob Burkhardt

Knowing the warning signs is the first step. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, these are the most common signals that a person should seek help:

Persistent sad, anxious, or “empty” mood

Loss of interest or pleasure in hobbies and activities

Feelings of hopelessness, pessimism

Feelings of guilt, worthlessness, helplessness

Decreased energy, fatigue, being “slowed down”

Difficulty concentrating, remembering, making decisions

Difficulty sleeping, early-morning awakening, or oversleeping

Appetite and/or unintended weight changes

Thoughts of death or suicide, suicide attempts

Restlessness, irritability

Aches or pains, headaches, cramps, or digestive problems without a clear physical cause and/or that do not ease even with treatment

If you’re experiencing any of these feelings or conditions, or see them in a close friend, take action. It’s always smart to start with your primary care doctor. My primary doctor now asks me at my annual physical if I’ve had periods of sadness or depression.

Stigmas about mental health still affect many older Americans. “Attitudes have become much more positive and therapy is an accepted form of treatment for many,” Abbott explained. “Seniors may have lingering negative perceptions from times when therapy was stigmatized and medications often had terrible side effects.”

It’s important to know that medications have improved over the years and can be used to treat many conditions. Abbott went on to say that “depression and anxiety change the brain and make things like sleep and focus more challenging. Because seniors are often on other medications, they may be reluctant to add another. It is also important that they coordinate with doctors to make sure their medications don’t interact badly.”

Staying active and engaged in life is a critical part of protecting our mental health as we age. Whether you’re involved with a church, have a busy work life or join a pickleball league, you’re supporting your mental health. “Exercise and diet are as important as medication, as is a good social life.” Abbott added.

And if you find that you need a therapist, there are professionals out there who can get you back on track. “Not every therapist is a good fit. If you don’t feel that a therapist cares or gives good feedback, find another,” Abbot concluded.

We all know that life is going to continue to throw us challenges. If you need some help, don’t be afraid. Get some support, build some new skills, and start enjoying life again.